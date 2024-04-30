DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 28.2% in April

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $65,003.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DLH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DLH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLH stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 million, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Articles

