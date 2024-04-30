Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Increases By 28.6%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

