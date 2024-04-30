Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Increases By 28.6%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
