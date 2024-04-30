Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,601,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,341,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 376,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 97,092 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

FTF opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

