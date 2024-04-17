Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

PNOV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,827 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

