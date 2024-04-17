Insider Buying: Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Sanderson bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,712 ($14,579.86).

Good Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %

GOOD opened at GBX 248 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Good Energy Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 426 ($5.30). The firm has a market cap of £45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

