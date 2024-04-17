Insider Buying: Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Sanderson bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,712 ($14,579.86).
Good Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %
GOOD opened at GBX 248 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Good Energy Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 426 ($5.30). The firm has a market cap of £45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.29 and a beta of 0.75.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
