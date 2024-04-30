FY2025 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the bank will earn $7.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

