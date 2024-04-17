Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 7.3% in March

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 743,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Intevac Stock Up 1.9 %

IVAC opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.45.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intevac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Intevac by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intevac by 66.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intevac by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intevac

About Intevac

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.