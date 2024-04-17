Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.00

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 90.06 ($1.12), with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.13).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £51.24 million, a PE ratio of 4,512.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

