Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.02. 520,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,855,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUNR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a market cap of $613.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

