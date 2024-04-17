Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $875.55.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.8 %

LRCX opened at $963.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $482.74 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $944.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $796.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

