Latitude Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.42. 82,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,971. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.78 and its 200-day moving average is $305.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

