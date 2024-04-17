Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. 1,071,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,588. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

