Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

