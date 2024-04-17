Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 205,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

