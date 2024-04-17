SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

