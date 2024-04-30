Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $273.57 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.31 and its 200-day moving average is $282.15. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.41.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

