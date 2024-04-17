Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

