Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $366,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 14.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,207. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. 1,527,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,307. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

