Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $305,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $532.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
