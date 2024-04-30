Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-0.76 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.680-0.760 EPS.

Kforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KFRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

