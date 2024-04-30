Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.