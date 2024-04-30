Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

