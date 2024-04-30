Skylands Capital LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,114,335. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

