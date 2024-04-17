Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $238,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,867 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after purchasing an additional 542,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,214,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $194,234,000 after buying an additional 514,455 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,151,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,407. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

