Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $520,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. NWI Management LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% in the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 89,106 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 13.9 %

UAL traded up $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,912,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,087. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

