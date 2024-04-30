Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,406.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $286.72. 98,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,249. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.41. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.