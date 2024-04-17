Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $646,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

AFL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.