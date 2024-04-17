Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after buying an additional 2,207,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

PCAR stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

