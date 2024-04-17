Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Increases By 8.2%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,049.0 days.
Denka Price Performance
Shares of DENKF stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. Denka has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75.
Denka Company Profile
