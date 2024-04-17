Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $393.31 million and $9.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,156.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.07 or 0.00740180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00124049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00195013 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00104051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,007,995,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,982,134,484 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

