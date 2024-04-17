The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of RealReal by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 279,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down previously from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

RealReal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 505,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Katz purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RealReal Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

