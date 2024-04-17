United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $908,000 Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

