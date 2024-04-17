United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,274 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XME stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.