11,427 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BTT opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.