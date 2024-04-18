FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BATS:BUFT) Holdings Decreased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BATS:BUFT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,186 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.66% of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF by 565.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF alerts:

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BATS:BUFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.