InterRent REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$61.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.48 million.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

