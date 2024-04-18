Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.49.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
