Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

