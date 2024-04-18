Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.41. 142,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,042,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLPX

Olaplex Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of $853.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.