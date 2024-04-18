AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 7,314,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,163,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

