Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.28. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.