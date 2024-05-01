Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wayfair Stock Performance
W opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
