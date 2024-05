Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,912,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

