Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,912,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

