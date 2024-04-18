CIBC Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.25.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold
In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,426 shares of company stock worth $84,825.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
