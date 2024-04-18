CIBC Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.25.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,426 shares of company stock worth $84,825.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.