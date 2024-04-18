Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $97.74.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

