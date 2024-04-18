DGS Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 228,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 373,097 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICL. Barclays increased their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ICL Group stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.22. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

