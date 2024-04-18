First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells $51,428.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $52,808.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $52,946.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $11,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

