Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

GILD stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $66.59. 1,092,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,129. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

