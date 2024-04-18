HF Advisory Group LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 183,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,513,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $22.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $501.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $462.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

