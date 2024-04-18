Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.06 and last traded at $114.03. Approximately 1,174,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,049,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

