Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 6th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 804,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 236,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 103,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 63,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

