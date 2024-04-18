iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lifted by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 447,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,202. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

